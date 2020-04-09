Mystic business owners expect spike in customers during Labor Day weekend despite COVID-19

Small busineses like Mystical Toys said it was rough in March when the pandemic started and hope it will not stay that way.

STONINGTON, Conn. — With Labor Day being just three days away, vistiors typically flock out-of-state for their long weekend. However, with this year's travel restrictions, many spent it by the shoreline instead.

Mystic is known for its one-of-a-kind shops and eateries and is the go-to spot for the summer. This year, though, is a bit different.

"The first month was very slow. Once the hotels opened up, everything picked up," said Barbara Simmett, owner of Mystical Toys.

In March, Simmett's toy shop closed for eight weeks as they had issues ordering more products. Now that summer is almost coming an end, Simmett believed people will want to get out one last time before winter hits.

"We’re in between Boston and New York. We’re the midway point for both and a lot of people are doing day trips," added Simmett.

Right down the road is Mystic Sweets & Ice Cream Shoppe, a hidden gem that has been open for 23 years. Uncertain if it will be busy or slow for them this weekend, they said they are not taking any chances.

"We’re like prepping for it right now because we’ve been restocking everything and preparing," said Lily Cartier of Mystic Sweets & Ice Cream Shoppe.

Cartier wanted her customers to know they have been following all CDC guidelines.

"We’ve had to like adapt to like everything - the glass, our masks and making sure everything’s all sanitized," added Cartier.

For those visiting -- they say this weekend is really their first outing they have had since the start of the pandemic.

"It’s been really nice to be able to get out and stay and do everything and people are walking around with masks and very respectful so it’s been great," said Julie Satir of Pennsylvania.

"A lot of people have been cooped up and it’s unfortunate and like everything else, it will pass eventually so we’re just taking advantage of it," said James Penikas of Bristol.