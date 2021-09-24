Woman dies after being trapped during house fire in Mystic

Officials said the home on Somersett Drive was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

GROTON, Conn. — A 92-year-old woman died after she was trapped inside a burning home in Mystic on Thursday night.

Groton first responders were called to the two-story home on Somersett Drive around 6:40 p.m. on a report of a structure fire with a person trapped inside.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

One person inside the house was able to safely evacuate, however, a second person was trapped in the upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters were able to rescue the trapped occupant, who was immediately taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, identified as 92-year-old Georgette DiCandia, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. A second person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Police did not release a cause for the fire. They asked anyone with information to contact the police department at 860-441-6712.

