Community support continues to pour in for woman assaulted while working at Mystic hotel

STONINGTON, Conn. — Michelle Gemma is the owner of the Army/Navy store in Mystic and she initiated all of the donations for Crystal Caldwell, a 59-year-old Quality Inn employee who was assaulted by two New Yorkers staying at the inn.

Gemma says she's starting another round of donations because so many people are pouring in love and support for Caldwell.

"I'm inspired by the response," says Genevieve Triplett, Co-owner of the Mystic Pet Shop. "I'm inspired that we as a community, who are nonaffiliated with larger title groups, have come together as a very small collective to say we don't appreciate what happened."

Since FOX61’s story ran earlier this week, Michelle Gemma says people as far as Virginia have called her to donate a visa gift card.

She has already received more than $1,300 in donations from 28 businesses and people.

Genevieve Triplett and her husband donated a $75 dollar gift card to Caldwell immediately after hearing about the assault.

"We don't agree with what happened," says Triplett. "We want to take a stance that we don't support discrimination or racism in Mystic."

Stonington Police obtained arrest warrants for Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay. Sarner is charged with second degree assault and Orbay third degree assault.

The pair can be seen on surveillance video physically assaulting Caldwell while she was working at the Quality Inn. She told FOX61 News she sustained a concussion, facial swelling and an injured wrist.

Many local businesses donated. Business owners say stepping up in this way is the right thing to do.

"It's just what we do," says Annie Philbrick, owner of Bank Square Books in downtown Mystic. "As a bookstore, we're just part of the community and Mystic is a small town and any way that we can engage our community and help each other and support each other is what we do."