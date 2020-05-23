Mystic restaurant adds outdoor dining tables, becomes first CT business permitted to use state highway right-of-way

With its approval, tables will be added in the front of the restaurant building, near the doorways and on the sidewalk

Gov. Lamont announced Saturday that the Connecticut DOT has approved the first permit for a Mystic restaurant to expand its outdoor dining.

According to a release, Mystic Pizza will use a state highway right-of-way to add outdoor dining as they make efforts to comply with the state's requirements of phase 1 reopening.

The West Main Street restaurant is the first business to be issued a permit of this kind from the state.

The governor signed an executive order last week initiating the creation of an expedited process to allow restaurants, retailers, and other small businesses to use sidewalks or other areas that are in the state’s right-of-way.

“We want to do our best to partner with businesses to make any adjustments we can to help commercial operations resume while also maintaining the necessary health standards that will keep customers and employees protected,” Governor Lamont said.

According to the governor, the efforts are going to require some creative modifications that Connecticut has never had to do before.

"Working together we can find solutions to many of these obstacles,” Lamont continued.

CT DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said the goal of reopening Connecticut safely and strategically is shared.

“With Governor Lamont’s leadership, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is ready, willing and able to partner with local businesses, municipalities, and the Federal Highway Administration to safely move our economy forward, while we continue to keep our sidewalks and roadways safe across Connecticut.”

Officials said in a release that the executive order also creates an expedited process for municipal governments to make similar adjustments on their end.