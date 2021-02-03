Mystic Restaurant Week Kicked off Monday with A Twist

Restaurant week runs through March 7th!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s restaurant week with a twist. Normally restaurant week consists of prefixed menus or discounts, this year due to COVID-19 and the strain on local restaurants the Mystic Chamber of Commerce got creative.

FOX61 spoke to Bruce Flax from the Chamber of Commerce where he explained “right now with the pandemic the restaurants are hurting. So we wanted to get away from discounts and special menus and really focus on people getting into the restaurant”

So instead when you go to the restaurant you’ll get a word to text when you dine at one of the participating restaurants. This will enter you into a drawing where you could win a prize that was donated by a local business.

“We have great prizes like a stay at Harbor View Landing, passes for the Aquarium or Seaport massage certificates, baskets, all kinds of great stuff and we’re going to draw those names for everybody that enters a week from today,” said Flax.

S&P Oyster Restaurant is one of the many restaurants participating this week. They’re looking forward to putting a new spin on things “so we think this restaurant week is going to be incredibly successful I hope it is for all of the restaurants in mystic and surrounding area we need it everybody needs it” Said General Manager Jeremy Socha.

Over the winter they’ve expanded their outdoor dining, equipped with firepits “all winter long we’ve had our guests enjoying time out here by our firepits. They’ve been able to go out to dinner where they may not feel comfortable going inside and they got some great food, sit outside by the fire. Many come in prepared with coats and blankets hats and they really enjoyed it” explained Socha.

S&P Oyster has lunch/dinner specials offered all week, too. Restaurant week runs through March 7th.