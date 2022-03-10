79-year-old Mystic woman dies in house fire

Firefighters from various departments responded to a structure fire just before midnight on Flanders Road.

GROTON, Conn. — A 79-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday night in Mystic, officials said Thursday.

Firefighters from various departments responded to a structure fire just before midnight on Flanders Road, Groton Town Police said.

After extinguishing the fire, they found the victim – identified as Elizabeth Gray – in a bedroom inside the house. She was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The American Red Cross responded to the home to provide aid to other residents who were displaced by the fire.

It was not immediately clear how many people were impacted by the fire.

Those with information regarding this incident or other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860)-441-6712.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.