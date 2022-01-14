Some N95 masks CT teachers received during pandemic recalled for not being up to standard

Officials say the masks do not meet NIOSH technical standards for N95 masks, but the masks are not harmful and still provide protection from airborne disease.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Department of Education alerted school superintendents Friday that some N95 masks that school staff received during the pandemic do not meet all of the required technical standards.

State officials said the N95 masks were made by BYD and they were distributed to local municipalities before October 14, 2021. Officials stress they are not the masks that have been part of the state's recent COVID test kit and N95 mask distribution efforts.

According to the state, these masks do not meet NIOSH technical standards for N95 masks. However, the masks are not harmful and still provide protection from airborne disease, it's just not at the level that a typical N95 would be.

The affected lot numbers are:

Educators who have an N95 from BYD with the corresponding lot number can contact their district's administrators to get a new N95 mask.

The Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias released a statement regarding the recalled N95 masks, saying,

"After everything educators and their students have endured over the past two weeks, including staffing shortages, a lack of COVID tests, and delays in receiving N95 masks, the possibility that educators were provided with recalled equipment is very disappointing, to say the least.



"It is important that this misstep is addressed immediately, and we are grateful that the SDE acted quickly when made aware of the situation and provided notification to superintendents. Knowing that administrations, like in Waterbury, are taking actions and moving swiftly to correct this problem is a positive step. We will be working with our members to ensure any recalled equipment is promptly replaced and educators have the high-quality N95 masks they were promised."

---

---

