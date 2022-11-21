NAACP calls for action after noose found at Hebron high school

"There is no place in the RHAM community for this behavior or the beliefs associated with it,” the superintendent said.

HEBRON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating and now NAACP Connecticut is also launching its own investigation after a staff member discovered a noose inside the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School in Hebron.

The Coalition on Diversity and Equity has been eager to partner with school leaders but never expected they’d be forced into reactive mode after the discovery Friday morning.

The coalition met with Superintendent Colin McNamara Monday, calling for a district-wide community response.

“We’re looking for long-term solutions. We’re not looking for small little point-in-time interventions,” said Amy D’Amaddio with the all-volunteer Coalition on Diversity and Equity.

McNamara, just five months into his role as the district’s chief leader, was swift to condemn the incident.

“Words cannot express the feeling of disgust that overcame me when I learned about this situation. There is no place in the RHAM community for this behavior or the beliefs associated with it,” he said.

FOX61 spoke to the state leader of the Connecticut NAACP. The historic civil rights organization’s Windham and Willimantic branch is launching its own investigation.

Connecticut State Police tell us their investigation is active and ongoing. Meanwhile, the superintendent launched a voicemail tip line at (860) 228-5319 for anyone who has information on what happened.

