NAACP meets with Amazon virtually about the noose investigation in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. — A virtual meeting was held in Windsor Friday with the CT NAACP State Conference, the Greater NAACP, representatives of Amazon, construction contractors, and town officials regarding a police investigation after a noose was found at a construction site in April.

An apparent noose was found back on April 27. Windsor police say they also found five additional ropes that appeared to be nooses throughout the building.

The NAACP called the meeting "decent" but they continued to have demands including going on to the site to speak with workers.

A spokeswoman from Amazon released a statement:

“Amazon remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago. Hate, racism, and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon— whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected, and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible."

Windsor police gave an update on the investigation Friday saying it is still ongoing and the department has been actively working with state and federal authorities.

A combined $50,000 reward is being offered by Amazon and others for information regarding the incident.

