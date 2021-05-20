NAACP says another noose was found at Amazon construction site in Windsor

Amazon, nor local police have confirmed the most recent incident. The NAACP says they will meet with workers to discuss the hate crimes and listen to their concerns.

WINDSOR, Conn. — The NAACP is expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon after the organization says it learned of another noose being discovered at a local Amazon construction site.

This is purportedly the seventh noose located at the construction building.

Police first responded to the construction site on April 27 where they were told by a construction supervisor, a safety team found a noose. The safety team removed and threw it away.

Amazon shut down the Windsor site.

Amazon, nor local police, have confirmed the most recent incident.

The NAACP says they will meet with workers to discuss the recent hate crimes and listen to their concerns and experiences.

"These forms of hate crimes have had a detrimental stain on the current state of America's reality and for them to hit so close to home and with such consistency, shows a robust disrespect for the not only human decency but also for our ancestors who lost their lives due to the hate represented within the knots in those ropes, the organization wrote in a release."

At 4:30 p.m., CT NAACP State President, Scot X Esdaile will be joined by Corrie Betts, the organization's Chairman of Criminal Justice Committee, State Representative Bobby Gibson and Windsor Councilwoman Nuchette Black-Burke.

The reward for information regarding the initial police investigation of a noose and similar reports at the Windsor site was increased this week.

Both Amazon and the general contractor are offering a $50,000 reward for any information identifying anyone responsible for the incidents.

