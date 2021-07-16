Naked man breaks into Wallingford home: Police

Police say the man broke into the house by breaking a window. He was soon arrested.

WALLINGFORD, Conn — A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and being found by the homeowner naked.

Officers responded to a home on North Turnpike Road Thursday morning on a call of a naked man who had broken inside the residence. The owner of the home found the man, left the house and called the police.

Police say the man was assumed to be 41-year-old Ian Wigget based on a possible previous related incident.

The road was closed in both directions and officers tried to make contact with Wigget.

Police say it was determined by officers that Wigget had broken into the home by breaking a window. A decision was made to send officers into the home to arrest Wigget.

Officers went into the house and arrested Wigget for any incident. Wigget was charged with second-degree burglary, interfering with an officer, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

