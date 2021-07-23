Social Security numbers impacted of Elekta data breach for Yale-New Haven Health

Letters have been mailed to all those whose information was involved in this incident and if anyone has any concerns, they can call 855-545-1957

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale-New Haven Health (YNHH) announced on Friday afternoon the impact of a data breach involving Elekta.

Elekta is a software company the hospital has used for a long time for data storage for the health system. YNHH is among a large number of organizations impacted by the Elekta breach.

"Unfortunately, the occurrence and sophistication of cybercrimes has increased significantly in recent years. This particular breach was part of a global security incident that affected at least 40 of Elekta’s healthcare clients," said Yale-New Haven Health in a written statement.

Yale-New Haven Health first learned about the breach in April. Health officials say Elekta experienced a breach of its systems between April 2 and April 20, 2021.

Elekta again notified YNHH on May 26 of access to its patient data. YNHH officials say they did an extensive internal investigation to find what information was potentially exposed and who was impacted by the breach.

"Certain demographic information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, Social Security numbers, treatment locations and preferred languages were included in the Elekta databases related to the incident," said YNHH officials in a written statement. "There is also a small subset of the population where financial information may have been exposed. All those involved will be notified by mail and those whose financial information may have been exposed will be offered complimentary credit monitoring service. As this cyberattack was on Elekta’s system, the attackers never, at any time, had access to the Yale-New Haven Health’s electronic medical record system."

YNHH added, " Yale New Haven Health truly regrets any inconvenience this has caused. As a premier healthcare provider, we strive to demonstrate respect for patients and our community and to always safeguard that information. Letters have been mailed to all those whose information was involved in this incident and if anyone has any concern, they can call 855-545-1957."

