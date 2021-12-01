Lamont nominates Nancy Navarretta as Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner

Navarretta, who has been the department’s deputy commissioner since 2015, has been serving as its acting commissioner for the last several months.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated Nancy Navarretta of Hamden to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

She will succeed Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, who left the position in June following her appointment by President Joe Biden to serve in his administration as assistant secretary for mental health and substance use at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Navarretta, who has been the department’s deputy commissioner since 2015, has been serving as its acting commissioner for the last several months. Lamont said her effective leadership during this transition period has been so impressive that he asked her to permanently stay in the position.

“We need strong leadership on these issues at this time, particularly when it comes to the impact that the opioid epidemic is having on our country and the growing mental health needs resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an important responsibility, and I appreciate Nancy for agreeing to help lead Connecticut’s efforts on this front,” said Lamont in a statement.

“I appreciate Governor Lamont’s confidence in my leadership and look forward to collaborating with sister state agencies and partnering with stakeholders statewide to continue supporting individuals struggling with mental health concerns and those affected by the opioid epidemic, by providing holistic, comprehensive, and effective services and supports that foster dignity, respect, and self-sufficiency in those we serve,” said Navaretta.

Navarretta has been with DMHAS since 2013, first serving as director of behavioral health services and then becoming deputy commissioner two years later. As deputy commissioner, she has been responsible for helping develop the department’s strategic planning and continuous improvement of its public-private partnerships, which provide one of the nation’s most comprehensive continua of mental health and addiction services, supports, and lifespan prevention networks.

The department provides adult behavioral healthcare to approximately 100,000 individuals annually. In addition to operating two state hospitals, it partners with local mental health authorities and more than 150 contractors in the private sector.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Boston College, and a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology from Fordham University.

Navarretta will begin serving as interim commissioner effective immediately. Her nomination will be forwarded to the Connecticut General Assembly for its consideration when the next regular session begins in February.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.