Hartford to supply schools with Narcan in the wake of student death

HARTFORD, Conn. — In the wake of the death last week of a seventh-grader who came in contact with Fentanyl, Hartford schools announced Wednesday schools will be supplied with Narcan as an immediate treatment for overdoses.
Officials said they will "supply Narcan to all schools in the district in the near future and the HPS Health Services Department will provide Narcan training sessions for HPS school nurses before the end of the week."
The schools will also expand mental health and wellness supports, and substance abuse and overdose prevention services for schools and the community. Schools will partner with SandyHook Promise, and students participate in the SaySomething training focused on ways in which to recognize warning signs their peers may exhibit, as well as ways students can share the information with a trusted adult.
RELATED: Sports and Medical Sciences Academy to reopen Wednesday after extensive fentanyl decontamination
This training will occur between Jan. 24 through 26. As a potential supplement to the existing middle and high school curriculum that covers drug and alcohol awareness, additional awareness resources differentiated for younger students will also be identified and recommended for adoption.
