Nardelli's named best fast food in Connecticut

Food & Wine magazine picked the best in each state.

WATERBURY, Connecticut — You may call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, but a national magazine has ranked the best place to get one in the state as Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe.

Food & Wine magazine last week published a list of the best fast foods in each state. For Connecticut, Nardelli's came out on top.

The grinder shop, with 16 locations around the state and two more opening soon, was originally a grocery store on South Main Street in Waterbury. About 100 years ago, Giuseppe, Antonio and Frederico Nardelli started selling grinders and became very popular.

Still family-run, the company has been recognized with a number of awards.

Food & Wine took notice of one in particular, "There are so many options, but you'll begin with the Italian Combo, stuffed with prosciuttini — pruzitini, if you're speaking the local dialect — and ham cappy, salami, provolone, and a marinated mix of vegetables tossed in olive oil, vinegar, and spices."

What do Nardelli's customers and The Gobbler grinder have in common? 🦃 They’re both stuffed. 😛 Posted by Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe on Friday, October 14, 2022

