Nashville school shooting prompts calls for action across U.S. and in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Another unthinkable tragedy in an American school.

"Unconscionable that we now live in a country where someone could enter a school with two assault weapons and open fire and kill our children." said Jeremy Stein, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence.

A shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee killed three children and three adults.

"Aren’t you tired of this? Are you tired of this yet America?" Stein said.

The tragedy once again prompting calls for change. Across the country and right here in Connecticut.

"Common sense gun violence measures help stop gun violence. We know it from Connecticut's experience and other states that have acted responsibly," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal and Sen. Chris Murphy are behind several gun control proposals on a federal level.

That includes an assault weapons ban, raising the age to be able to purchase assault weapons from 18 to 21, and the creation of an Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the Department of Justice.

"An office where there can be outreach to communities and states bring together federal and state and local resources, combined efforts," Blumenthal said.

Though this shooting happened hundreds of miles away gun control advocates said it underscores the need to strengthen our laws here in Connecticut as well.

The state's Judiciary Committee is set to vote on several measures on Tuesday. On the agenda is Governor Lamont's more than 70 page proposal that aims to reduce gun violence through efforts like restricting open carry and cracking down on ghost guns.

"What is it going to take? How many children have to die before we do anything? It’s not too early to do anything, in fact it’s too late," Stein said.

However advocates said it's not just about laws.

"There are many many things we can do from a legislative perspective but also from a programmatic perspective that will definitely bring the numbers down," said Mark Barden.

He lost his son Daniel in the tragedy at Sandy hook and is the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise. Among its initiatives, the organization teaches students to look out for warning signs.

"There always are and I won’t be surprised if we learn there were warning signs in this case as well," Barden said.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a non-partisan organization which advocates for the right to bear arms, also responded to the Nashville school shooting. In a statement it said:

"Sadly, we again see the devastation left by a depraved human being intent on inflicting mortal harm on the most innocent. While impacted families are still processing today's heinous events and an investigation has just begun, politicians are queued for the microphone. This is simply not a time to be politicizing broken hearts. There is an appropriate time and place for discussions on public policy but it is not tonight. This is a time share in the tears of our fellow Americans who are hurting and solemnly reflect on the love we have for all of our families and our communities."

