National Connecticut Day has arrived!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Happy National Connecticut Day! August 10 is a day like no other since it's reserved for the Constitution State.

National Connecticut Day recognizes the contributions made to the United States of America and it's called the Constitution State because Connecticut was the first to draft a written constitution.

Connecticut became a state on January 9, 1788, and was the fifth state to join the United States of America.

The Nutmeg State is home to over 3.6 million people.

Connecticut has many famous gems too! From the rich history the state has to the culinary riches. New Haven is known as the pizza capital of the United States and also has one of the oldest educational institutions, Yale University.

Whether it's the famous lobster by the shore or the beautiful fall foliage there is much to appreciate about Connecticut.

Today was the day people got to show their Connecticut pride on social media too!

#NationalConnecticutDay recognizes the contributions of the 5th state to join the USA! What do you love about the state? — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) August 10, 2023

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz shared on X asking people what they love about the state.

