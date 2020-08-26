It's National Dog Day: Send us photos and your pup may be featured on FOX61

Share your pictures with us on social media by using #SHARE61 or email us at share61@fox61.com!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mutts, mixes, purebreds, and all those in between -- today is the day to celebrate the dogs in our lives and families!

National Dog Day is Wednesday, August 26, and we want to see and hear about your canine companion.

Submit a photo or video of your fur baby, tell us where you’re from and a little about your dog. The best part... We'll add your precious pooch to our online gallery and you might even see them on the FOX61 News!

According to the National Day Calendar, the purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.

With people spending a lot more time at home the past few months due to COVID-19, many have used it as an opportunity to bring a new furry friend into their homes.

Therefore, pet adoptions have seen an increase across the country amid this pandemic.

Additionally, there is a national contest today! At noon (PST) the annual National Dog Day "World's Cutest Dog" Photo Contest will kick off.

Dog owners can post their dog's photo here, include the #nationaldogday hashtag, as well as a hashtag of your state --or country, if you're outside of the U.S.

The winning pup will receive a National Dog Day Goodie Box valued at over $500, a feature on the NationalDogDay.com website and special features across our social media pages on FB, Twitter and Instagram.