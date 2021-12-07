National Guard soldiers hospitalized after training march

Medical personnel were on hand as part of precautions for the early morning march and responded appropriately to treat those suffering dehydration

EAST LYME, Conn — Six National Guard soldiers were sent to the hospital for observation after experiencing heat-related issued during a training march in Connecticut. Major Dave Pytlik with the Connecticut National Guard says the soldiers were among several dozen participating this week in officer training school at the Guard’s Stone’s Ranch Military Reservation in East Lyme.

Monday is what is known as “rough march” day, where the soldiers carry heavy backpacks on a rigorous 6-mile march. Pytlik said medical personnel, including a doctor, were on hand as part of precautions for the early morning march and responded appropriately to treat those suffering dehydration and other heat-related symptoms.

