National Guard soldiers leave CT for Poland deployment

The Danbury-based unit will be supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Several dozen members of the National Guard left Windsor Locks Sunday for a deployment that will eventually take them to Poland.

Guardsmen and women from the 142nd Area Support Medical Company will be heading to several weeks of training in Texas before leaving to eastern Europe.

Officials said, "The Danbury-based unit will be supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland over the next year by providing Role I and II medical care," said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon. “This has been an incredibly busy two years for the 142nd and I cannot overstate the complexity of preparing for a deployment while facing the virus, combating it, and supporting their communities.”

Governor Ned Lamont said, “I cannot wait until the day when we can welcome them all safely back to Connecticut, and I thank them all for their service representing our state and our country.”

The troops are part of a U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe. Officials say, the multinational training builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.