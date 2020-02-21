Where to celebrate, best National Margarita Day deals in CT

National Margarita Day is this Saturday, February 22 and these bars are making sure it's a fiesta done right.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tequila, liqueur, lime juice, and salt are all you need to make a margarita, but that doesn't stop many from experimenting with flavors.

If you're looking to step outside your cocktail comfort zone -- or perhaps just want to have a few of your classic favorites -- here are some spots you can check out this weekend!

Wood-n-Tap: I mean really... who can beat $3 margs all day and night long!? Visit their website for more details.

Margaritas: The restaurant is offering three different deals for the big day! $6 flavored margaritas, $5 Hornitos shots and $10 20-ounce blackberry sage-infused margarita. They have location in East Hartford and Mystic.

Chili’s: The restaurant will be serving three premium margaritas for just $5 each on Feb. 22. You’ll be able to choose from the Cuervo Blue Margarita, the islandy Tropical Sunrise Margarita or the fruity Blueberry Pineapple Margarita. In addition to this special, the restaurant created the $5 Margarita of the Month. Click here to find out what this month's flavor is.

BarTaco: This West Hartford staple says they take no shortcuts when it comes to celebrating its go-to cocktail, so they have turned National Margarita Day into #bartacoMargaritaMarch! Click here for details.They also have restaurants in Stamford and Westport.

Agave Grill: Located at 100 Allyn Street in Hartford, Agave is inviting you to celebrate the salt-rimmed cocktail favorite with them! The party starts early, with drink specials available Friday. Get a $5 house margarita, $7 La Traditional Margarita (featuring Cuervo Tradicional Reposado), $7 National Margarita (featuring Herradura Silver) and $5 420 Shooter (Tequila & CBD-infused agave nectar).