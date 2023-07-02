Naugatuck animal control searching for owners of dog found on highway

Police said this also caused two, two-car crashes on the highway.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck animal control is searching for the owners of a dog who allegedly jumped out of a moving car on Route 8 North, Sunday afternoon, according to Naugatuck police.

On July 2, at around 1:35 p.m., Naugatuck Animal Control responded to Route 8 North, in the area of Exit 26. Police said the car that the dog came out of was described as an older model burgundy sedan and the car did not stop.

Police said this also caused two, two-car crashes on the highway, which was confirmed by Connecticut State Police Troop I.

Naugatuck Animal Control immediately drove the dog to a Veterinarian Hospital where they said she is in stable condition with a head injury. She is being held overnight for supportive care and monitoring.

Police said the dog is around 3 to 5 years old. She is not microchipped.

Naugatuck Animal Control is asking anyone that may have information as to the owner(s) to please contact: NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com, or Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222.

