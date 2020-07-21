Naugatuck PD: Man charged with cruelty to animals after leaving dog in 102-degree car for nearly 30 minutes

Officials said the dog's panting and breathing inside the vehicle, the temperature readings, statements of bystanders provided probable cause to make an arrest.

NAUGATUCK, Conn — A man was arrested Sunday morning following reports that a dog was left in a hot car parked at a Walmart.

Naugatuck Animal Control responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the store at 1100 New Haven Road.

Upon arrival, officials used an Infrared Thermometer to obtain temperatures of the interior of the vehicle.

They were between 99.5 degrees and 102.5 degrees, officials said.

According to witnesses, the vehicle had been parked with the dog inside for at least 26 minutes.

Officials said in a release that the dog's panting and breathing inside the vehicle, the inside temperature readings, statements of bystanders provided probable cause to make an arrest.

The man identified as 46-year-old Andrea Rodrigues,of Naugatuck failed to protect his pet from the weather by leaving the dog in the car for at least 26 minutes where the temperatures inside the vehicle exceeded 99 degrees, police said.

He was issued a Misdemeanor Summons for cruelty to animals and released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Rodrigues is expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on September 10.

Naugatuck Police and the Naugatuck Animal Control remind the pubic that anytime in a vehicle during the summer months is too long.

On a 95-degree day with the windows rolled up it only takes 30 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 130 degrees!

The public must remove pets from their vehicles or face possible criminal charges, NPD said.