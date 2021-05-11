Naugatuck police looking for witnesses of fleeing truck hitting officer; dashcam footage released

Police are hoping to locate the occupant(s) of a silver SUV, possibly a Mazda tribute, seen in the footage. Officials say they are important witnesses.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police are still looking for the occupant(s) of a vehicle that witnessed a Naugatuck officer get hit by a truck before a multi-town pursuit back in November.

Lt. Mark Pettinicchi, a 19-year veteran of the department, was directing traffic at an extra duty traffic post in the area of 561 South Main Street when he was struck by a car fleeing a nearby Walmart, where police responded to reports of shoplifting, officials said.

Officials released Monday the footage of a nearby stationary cruiser's in-car video that recorded the incident as it unfolded.

Police said they hope to locate the occupant(s) of another silver SUV, possibly a Mazda Tribute, seen in the footage. They are important witnesses to the incident, according to officials.

Pettinicchi has a long recovery ahead of him at a rehab facility after both of his legs were broken in the collision.

Stanton Ragar Trent, 29, was identified as the truck driver. He faces multiple charges, including robbery, assault, possession of drugs with intent to sell, reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

