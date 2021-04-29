'There's hope' | Naugatuck family demonstrates love and strength as another daughter battles leukemia

“I tell other mothers - I want you to know this is our second time battling cancer- because there is hope. There’s hope.“

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A mother’s love and resilience know no end as one Naugatuck mom can certainly attest.

Both of May Brice's two young daughters have battled leukemia. The strength and faith of these little girls and their mother is infectious.

Brice, 41, has tapped into that faith over the past six years. In an incredibly rare occurrence - less than 2% - both of her daughters have been diagnosed with this childhood cancer.

Seven-year-old Scarlett‘s been in remission for three years, while 6-year-old Sophie is in the thick of it. The kindergartner has a year and a half of chemotherapy under her belt and another year and a half ahead of her.

It was that undeniable mother's instinct that sent Brice to the pediatrician with Sophie back in 2020 just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brice said the pediatrician told her, “no don’t worry, don’t think like that. I know you went through this with Scarlett. I said I know. I don’t want to be this crazy cancer mom but can you please screen her for cancer.”

Shortly after, the heart-wrenching news was confirmed: Sophie had high-risk leukemia. Making matters worse, COVID-19 restrictions came with limited contact or company at the hospital. It’s been isolating for both Sophie as the patient and her mom as the sole supportive advocate.

“Very lonely, very depressing," Brice said. "I mean I try my best to stay strong, as a mom you just keep on going. I had no idea I had so much strength in myself until I was faced with this, honestly.“

In fact, Brice has been the comforting voice at Connecticut Children's Medical Center to other mothers processing their children’s cancer diagnosis.

Recalling a conversation with another parent coping with the news of her child’s sickness Brice said, “She asked me, can you please tell me if it’s going to be OK?"

She continued: "Then I show a pic of Scarlett, our sunshine, I say this is my daughter. You will not believe this is our second time battling cancer and they are like, 'Oh my. How? Are you kidding me?' I say, 'I want you to know this is our second time because there is hope. There’s hope.'“

Big sister Scarlett has been in remission for a few years, a blessing the family celebrates annually. She’s doing her best to hold her little sister's hand through this process.

“I tell her that I love her and when she’s laying down and doesn’t wanna say anything I just give her a kiss," Scarlett said.

A virtual gala run by Southern Connecticut State University's pediatric cancer awareness organization will honor Sophie on April 30. Ticket purchases directly help the family that is currently forced at work off one salary as Brice cares for her daughters full time.

