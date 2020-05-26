Two men charged, two others at-large after Naugatuck home invasion where women were held at gunpoint

The victims told officers that the intruders took over $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, 3 video game consoles, and a laptop before fleeing in a vehicle.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two men from Bridgeport will be arraigned Tuesday following a home invasion Monday.

Police say they responded to a Horton Hill Road apartment just before noon Monday for reports that three armed males wearing masks entered the home and held three female occupants at gunpoint.

The victims told officers that the intruders took over $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, 3 video game consoles, and a laptop before fleeing in a vehicle.

22-year-old Nasir Blow, 20-year-old Jacarri Pettway, and two other suspects that have not yet been located or identified were tracked back to Bridgeport through a cell phone.

After brief surveillance, officers witnessed one of the suspects getting out of a vehicle with property taken from the Naugatuck apartment..

According to a release, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove off approximately half a mile from the original location before running from the vehicle.

Police detained Blow and Pettway immediately and recovered numerous items believed to have been used in the robbery, including a firearm.

Blow faces the following charges:

Criminal Use Of Weapon, 1st degree Robbery, 1st degree Conspiracy To Commit/ Robbery,1st dgree Larceny, 1st degree Conspiracy To Commit/Larceny, 2nd degree Criminal Mischief, 2nd degree Conspiracy To Commit/ Criminal Mischief, Home Invasion, Conspiracy To Commit/ Home Invasion, and Carrying A Dangerous Weapon.

Pettway's charges are as follows:

1st degree Robbery, 1st degree Conspiracy To Commit/ Robbery,1st dgree Larceny, 1st degree Conspiracy To Commit/Larceny, 2nd degree Criminal Mischief, 2nd degree Conspiracy To Commit/ Criminal Mischief, Home Invasion and Conspiracy To Commit/ Home Invasion.

Naugatuck Police say they are working closely with Bridgeport Police to identify other suspects and additional arrests are expected.

The investigation is ongoing, as detectives are trying to determine how and why the victims of this incident were targeted and what connection if any they may have with the offenders.