Naugatuck man arrested for Domestic Violence in Naugatuck

According to Police Nobitz, William (61) was involved in an argument with his partner over her son. The argument escalated when William threatened to kill his partner and himself.

Nobitz was charged and taken into custody for threatening in second degree and disorderly conduct. He has been released on a $2,500 Non-Surety Bond. Nobitz was scheduled to appear in the Waterbury Superior Court on October 22 at 9:00 am