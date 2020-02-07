Naugatuck man carrying 'samurai' sword near Linden Park arrested

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police responded to complaints Thursday morning that a partially clothed man was carrying a sword in the area of Prospect Street and Union Street.
At approximately 7 a.m., officers located the man in the area of Linden Park.
On-lookers reported he was erratic and causing concern.
Police say they were concerned the man may be a danger to himself or others because when officers approached, he ran away.
The man was later identified as 35-year-old Gonzalo Ortiz, of Naugatuck.
Shortly after, Ortiz was located by the river, where officers said he complied with orders to surrender.
One “samurai” style sword with a 29” blade was recovered, police said in a release.
He was charged with the Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Interfering with an Officer, and Breach of Peace.
Ortiz was released from custody on a $10,000 non-surety bond where he was transferred to a local hospital for behavioral evaluation.