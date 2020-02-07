Naugatuck man carrying 'samurai' sword near Linden Park arrested

The man was identified as 35-year-old Gonzalo Ortiz. One “samurai” style sword with a 29” blade was recovered, police said.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police responded to complaints Thursday morning that a partially clothed man was carrying a sword in the area of Prospect Street and Union Street.

At approximately 7 a.m., officers located the man in the area of Linden Park.

On-lookers reported he was erratic and causing concern.

Police say they were concerned the man may be a danger to himself or others because when officers approached, he ran away.

The man was later identified as 35-year-old Gonzalo Ortiz, of Naugatuck.

Shortly after, Ortiz was located by the river, where officers said he complied with orders to surrender.

One “samurai” style sword with a 29” blade was recovered, police said in a release.

He was charged with the Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Interfering with an Officer, and Breach of Peace.