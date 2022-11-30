Manhunt for Naugatuck murder suspect enters urgent nationwide phase

A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase.

A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He has not been seen since disappearing from street surveillance camera footage on Quinnipiac Ave. in New Haven after the child’s death.

“This is a horrific case,” said Kenneth Gray, a lecturer at the University of New Haven and a former FBI Special Agent. “He will be eventually located.”

Francisquini’s face is now plastered on billboards across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. He is also expected to be added to the FBI’s top 10 most dangerous fugitives list.

“It’s kind of a headline grabber. But this is basically a murder case with someone who killed his child allegedly and was on the run,” said Willie Dow, an attorney with Jacobs and Dow.

Police believe Francisquini killed Camilla sometime in the morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18. A short time later, Francisquini and Camilla’s biological mother got into a dispute in Waterbury. He ripped off his ankle monitor and destroyed his phone in the fight.

At that time, they returned to the home in neighboring Naugatuck, and Francisquini grabbed a family member's car and fled. A family member in the home discovered the body and called 911 to report a dead child, according to police.

He has not been seen since.

The child, who would have turned 1 on Dec. 2, was laid to rest over the weekend.

The intent is to charge Francisquini with murder with special circumstances for the alleged dismemberment killing of his daughter. It’s a charge reserved for only the most heinous offenders.

“I’m not sure that any of us have dealt with that type of charge in recent memory,” said Dow.

“Had this been years ago, he would have been exposed to the death penalty,” added Gray.



In Connecticut, it’ll be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gray told FOX61 Francisquini can run, but can’t hide.

“It’s very hard to hide forever,” he added. “Especially being that this is a person who does not have resources.”

The FBI has increased their reward for information leading to his capture to $25,000. Francisquini has distinct tattoos - letters with flames on his neck, his daughter's name on one hand, and a clown on the other. He has ties to Meriden, Waterbury, New Haven, Massachusetts and New York.

“The FBI, because it has national jurisdiction, can go anywhere to carry out investigative leads,” explained Gray.

And while law enforcement is asking you to keep an eye out, they also say Francisquini should not be approached and should be considered armed, dangerous and mentally unstable.

The FBI plans to hold a news conference with an update on the case Thursday at 10 a.m. in New Haven.

