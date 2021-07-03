Naugatuck PD arrest 2 people after fleeing and driving the wrong way on Rt. 8

Officer who stopped the car driving the wrong, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police in Naugatuck attempted to investigate a suspicious vehicle Friday night when the car fled the scene. Officers located the car and the driver engaged police in a brief pursuit before driving on to Route 8 incorrectly.

The car driving the wrong way on Route 8, struck a police cruiser head-on. The collision caused both cars to be disabled on the road. The two people in the car then fled the scene on foot. The officer in the police cruiser involved was taken to the hospital with injuries. They were treated and released.

Police say that they established a perimeter and used there K9, Tommy to locate both suspects a short distance from the crash on Curtis Street and North Main Street. Jeffniqua Tyshon Smith and Donta Lamont Crockett were taken into custody and charged.

During Naugatuck Police Department investigation, narcotics detection K9, Judge, found 39 baggies of crack cocaine, 80 bags of heroine, over $3,500 in cash, and a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

Police say that both suspects are prohibited from possessing a firearm and they will investigating the origins of the firearm and how the suspects came into possession of it.

29-year-old, Donta Lamont Crockett of West Haven being held on $500,000 bond and is charged with:

Op unregistered MV

Misuse of license Plates

Reckless Driving

Engaging Police in Pursuit

Evading Responsibility w/injury

Evading with property damage

Illegal tinted windows

Possession w/intent to sell narcotics

Possession of a controlled substances

Possession of a weapon in a MV

Interfering with an officer

Assault on an officer

Breach of peace

Illegal possession of a pistol

Reckless endangerment 1st degree

He will be arraigned on Tuesday at Waterbury Court.

28-year-old, Jeffniqua Tyshon Smith of New Haven is out on $100,000 bond and is charged with:

Possession w/intent to sell narcotics

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon in a MV

Illegal possession of a pistol

Reckless endangerment