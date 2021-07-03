Naugatuck PD arrest 2 people after fleeing and driving the wrong way on Rt. 8

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police in Naugatuck attempted to investigate a suspicious vehicle Friday night when the car fled the scene. Officers located the car and the driver engaged police in a brief pursuit before driving on to Route 8 incorrectly.
The car driving the wrong way on Route 8, struck a police cruiser head-on. The collision caused both cars to be disabled on the road. The two people in the car then fled the scene on foot. The officer in the police cruiser involved was taken to the hospital with injuries. They were treated and released.
Police say that they established a perimeter and used there K9, Tommy to locate both suspects a short distance from the crash on Curtis Street and North Main Street. Jeffniqua Tyshon Smith and Donta Lamont Crockett were taken into custody and charged.
During Naugatuck Police Department investigation, narcotics detection K9, Judge, found 39 baggies of crack cocaine, 80 bags of heroine, over $3,500 in cash, and a .380 semi-automatic pistol.
Police say that both suspects are prohibited from possessing a firearm and they will investigating the origins of the firearm and how the suspects came into possession of it.
29-year-old, Donta Lamont Crockett of West Haven being held on $500,000 bond and is charged with:
- Op unregistered MV
- Misuse of license Plates
- Reckless Driving
- Engaging Police in Pursuit
- Evading Responsibility w/injury
- Evading with property damage
- Illegal tinted windows
- Possession w/intent to sell narcotics
- Possession of a controlled substances
- Possession of a weapon in a MV
- Interfering with an officer
- Assault on an officer
- Breach of peace
- Illegal possession of a pistol
- Reckless endangerment 1st degree
He will be arraigned on Tuesday at Waterbury Court.
28-year-old, Jeffniqua Tyshon Smith of New Haven is out on $100,000 bond and is charged with:
- Possession w/intent to sell narcotics
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a weapon in a MV
- Illegal possession of a pistol
- Reckless endangerment
She will be in court on August 25.