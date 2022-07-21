Connecticut teen arrested for robbery and burglary

A 16-year-old has been charged with a number of crimes.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to two theft incidents that happened earlier this year in Naugatuck, police said.

Police arrested the teen Wednesday in connection to a robbery at a Cumberland Farms in January and a burglary at an auto dealership in May.

On Jan. 10, Naugatuck police responded to a report of a robbery and theft of a vehicle at the Cumberland Farms on 69 Rubber Avenue.

An older woman parked her car at Cumberland Farms and the 16-year-old suspect entered the woman’s driver's side of the car, police said.

During the theft, the victim was knocked to the ground and the suspect drove away with her vehicle, according to the Naugatuck Police Department.

In May, police were called back to Rubber Avenue to investigate a burglary at a local car dealership, Autohaus. The suspect tried to take the vehicle keys for cars in the lot, police determined.

Following their investigation, police said it was confirmed that both incidents were connected to the teen suspect who stole the older woman’s car in January.

Police charged the 16-year-old boy in both investigations, facing robbery, assault, and larceny charges in connection to the January incident, and burglary and criminal mischief charges in the May incident.

The teen was taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center after processing, police said.

