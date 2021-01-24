Naugatuck police chief and wife write open letter apologizing for daughter's social media posts

The racist messages, sent privately two years ago when the girl was 13 years old, came to light on Friday.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck's Police Chief, and his wife, are speaking out about racist comments made on social media by their daughter.

The posts by Chief Steven Hunt's daughter were made two years ago, but remained private until they came to light on Friday after they were posted to other social media platforms.



In what they labeled "An open letter to the community", Hunt and his wife Johnna said their daughter sent the messages "privately to a juvenile acquaintance" when she was 13 years old. The Hunts said their daughter's statements "were despicable in nature and inexcusable."

"We condemn the comments made in these messages. In no way, shape or form do they reflect our hearts, minds or the love we have for all our neighbors in this inclusive community. These words do not represent the words spoken in our home or the values and lessons we have taught our children."

The letter continued, "On behalf of our family,we sincerely apologize to all those who were hurt by this. We are left, however, as parents of a scared, regretful child who has and will continue to suffer the consequences of her poor and inexcusable actions. While we fully intend to hold our daughter accountable for her mistakes, we will continue to offer her the same unconditional love any parent would show a child who has erred but showed remorse."

The couple said they are "amazed and appreciative of the rich diversity of our people. We are ashamed that this incident occurred and has portrayed our beloved Borough in a negative manner."

A joint statement released yesterday by Naugatuck's Mayor, Police Commission Chairman, and Deputy Chief of Police C.Colin McAlliste said the comments made were "disgusting and totally inappropriate," adding Naugatuck and the Police Department condemn any form of racism or bigotry.