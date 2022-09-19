Naugatuck police investigate body found Monday afternoon

Naugatuck police say they were called to the area of Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery for reports of an unresponsive person.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday evening.

At around 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery to investigate an unresponsive person.

Police found an adult male who was determined to be deceased, which resulted in some significant police activity in the area.

Police said their investigation does not indicate there is any criminal aspect to the incident, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the male is not yet known.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.