Naugatuck PD seeking public's help in locating vehicle that rammed cruiser

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police are searching for a suspect vehicle after a suspicious complaint led to a violent crash Thursday morning.

Naugatuck police officers responded shortly after midnight to the area of Seth Drive at Highland Avenue to check out the vehicle.

Officials say as police arrived, the suspected vehicle rammed the marked cruiser, damaging it, before fleeing from the scene.

According to a release, the officer nor his K9 sustained injuries during the incident.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Mercedes E class wagon.

The vehicle is described as a dark metallic blue model from 2013-2016. A picture of reference is above.

Officials say the vehicle will likely have damage to its headlamps and bumper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or its operator is asked to Contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

