Naugatuck police looking for woman accused of stealing over $500 in alcohol

Anyone with info is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A woman was caught on surveillance video allegedly swiping more than $500 in alcohol from a store last month.

Naugatuck Police are asking for help identifying a woman who entered Town Line Fire Wine and Liquor on Prospect Street and left with quite a bit of unpaid alcohol.

According to a release, the woman captured on surveillance used a fraudulent credit card for a tab worth more than $500.

She is described as a 5’5’’ black female weighing 140 pounds with long braids. On the day of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, and black pants.

Officials believe she was driving the White Jeep Wrangler pictured outside the store below.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.