FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Naugatuck police looking for woman accused of stealing over $500 in alcohol

Anyone with info is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
Credit: Naugatuck PD
Police looking for woman who stole alcohol from Naugatuck store

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A woman was caught on surveillance video allegedly swiping more than $500 in alcohol from a store last month.

Naugatuck Police are asking for help identifying a woman who entered Town Line Fire Wine and Liquor on Prospect Street and left with quite a bit of unpaid alcohol.

According to a release, the woman captured on surveillance used a fraudulent credit card for a tab worth more than $500.

She is described as a 5’5’’ black female weighing 140 pounds with long braids. On the day of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, and black pants.

Officials believe she was driving the White Jeep Wrangler pictured outside the store below.

Credit: Naugatuck PD
Police looking for woman who stole alcohol from Naugatuck store

Anyone with info is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

