Naugatuck school temporarily locked down due to 'police activity' in the area: police

Naugatuck officials said they are assisting Connecticut State Police in an investigation.
Credit: FOX61

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police said due to "police activity" in the area of Carrol Street, the Central Avenue School is on temporary lockdown. 

Officials said the incident stems from the department helping Connecticut State Police with an investigation. 

There is no threat to the community, according to Naugatuck officials. 

This is a developing story.

