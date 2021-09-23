Naugatuck school temporarily locked down due to 'police activity' in the area: police

Naugatuck officials said they are assisting Connecticut State Police in an investigation.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police said due to "police activity" in the area of Carrol Street, the Central Avenue School is on temporary lockdown.

Officials said the incident stems from the department helping Connecticut State Police with an investigation.

There is no threat to the community, according to Naugatuck officials.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.