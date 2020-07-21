Suspects caught breaking into Naugatuck gas station, stealing ATM

A third suspect was waiting in a vehicle outside the N Main Street store. Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD at 203-729-5221.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police say they are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Sunoco early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, two males entered the front door just after 4 a.m. and proceeded to forcefully remove an ATM machine.

A third suspect was waiting in a vehicle outside the N Main Street store.

Police say ATM was then loaded into the dark colored Infiniti SUV, before the suspects fled the scene.

The vehicle was last seen entering Route 8 North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.