Naugatuck Valley health inspector charged for groping Shelton restaurant waitress

The server said Gjeloshi touched her inappropriately during a routine restaurant inspection.

SHELTON, Conn. — The Shelton Police Department arrested a Naugatuck Valley health inspector Thursday for allegedly groping a waitress.

Police arrested Pran Gjeloshi (61), of Hamden after receiving a complaint from a 19-year-old female.

The Shelton restaurant server reported that while she was working, Gjeloshi came in to conduct a routine inspection of the restaurant.

During the inspection, she said Gjeloshi touched her inappropriately and made unwanted advances toward her.

Gjeloshi was charged with 4th Degree Sexual Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a Derby Superior court judge on Friday.

