Naugatuck woman shot during altercation in Hamden, police say

Police are still actively searching for the person responsible for the shooting of a woman.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 21-year-old woman was shot Wednesday night in the area of Arch Street and Dix Street in Hamden, police said.

Hamden Police responded to a report of a “male shooting at a female” at approximately 11 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers could not locate a victim.

Shortly after, police said Yale-New Haven Hospital personnel contacted them, reporting that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.

Police said the woman, a Naugatuck resident, was confronted on Dix Street by a man she was familiar with. They engaged in a verbal altercation and as she attempted to run away from him, he shot her in the breast.

Police said the woman was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital by a friend. Her condition was not immediately available.

The Hamden Police are still actively searching for the person responsible.

FOX61 News has reached out to the Hamden Police for comment.

