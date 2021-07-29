Nearly a year later, DNA leads to arrest of alleged car thief

Yavier Ruiz-Velez was arrested in connection with three car thefts following the identification of his DNA

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — After almost a year, police arrested Yavier Ruiz-Velez in connection with three car thefts after a forensic investigation linking DNA evidence to the stolen vehicles.

On September 13, 2020 a Wayland Street resident reported his 2020 Jeep Gladiator was stolen from his driveway.

The victim reported that he left the keys inside the vehicle when he parked. Police say when he attempted to leave for work in the morning, the Jeep was gone.

The Jeep was recovered in East Hartford over a week later on September 22 and processed by North Haven Officers.

Police say DNA collected from the Jeep matched two other recovered stolen vehicles, one from East Hartford, and one from Rocky Hill.

Investigators, with the efforts of the Connecticut Forensic Laboratory, identified 21-year-old Ruiz-Velez as a suspect.

He was charged Wednesday with larceny in the first degree.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.