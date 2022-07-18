Conn. needs more rain to curb drought conditions

One day of rain isn’t enough to make up for 30 days of below-average rainfall.

BRANFORD, Conn. — The storms that are rumbling across Connecticut can be powerful and damaging, but they are also bringing much needed rain to the state at a time when drought conditions are worsening.

Still, one day of rain isn’t enough to make up for 30 days of below-average rainfall.

"Up until now it’s been a great growing season," said John Lyman of Lyman Orchard in Middlefield. They have been enjoying the fruits of their labor. "Most farmers will tell you a dry year is better than a wet year." That’s because it’s easier to add water than take it away.

On Monday, Lyman’s was irrigating the crops even while natural rain was coming down and with an on-site pond, they use their water supply to do it. "We are watching now water use because we don’t want to lose what water we do have," said Lyman.

But not everyone is so lucky. "Every drop counts," said April Capone of the South Central Regional Water Authority. They are asking customers to cut their water use by 10% by showering instead of taking a bath, not watering the lawn or washing the car, and waiting until the dishes and laundry are full to start a cycle. Plus the number one way to save, "Fix those leaks and drips around the house. Any leaking faucets or running toilets," said Capone.

The rain that pounded down Monday was much needed but also not ideal.

"When the heavy rains come. The problem is it hits the ground and it runs off," said Martin Heft, the Chair of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Work Group.

All of Connecticut is in the second stage of a five-step drought scale.

"We are nearing further drought conditions," said Heft. A lack of rain can hurt crop production, decrease groundwater, hurt reservoir capacity and increase fire danger. "We are not officially into a drought until stage three. That is when a drought is established. This seems to be a trend that’s happening."



Heft described a stage two drought as being a stage of public awareness.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

