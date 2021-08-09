Neglect, lack of enforcement at Connecticut's cemeteries

A fund for neglected cemeteries was created in 2014 by the state legislature.

Connecticut’s cemeteries continue to suffer from neglect and lack of rule enforcement. State Historian Walter Woodward told the Hartford Courant on Sunday that many of the state's oldest and most historic cemeteries are in need of restoration.

A fund for neglected cemeteries was created in 2014 by the state legislature. It has been paying towns between $2,000 and $3,300 each year to mow grass and repair gravestones.

Families of people buried at cemeteries often pay fees to cemeteries for upkeep, but poor record-keeping at many cemeteries means it's not clear where or how those funds are spent.

