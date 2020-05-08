Wind causes damage on multiple properties; neighbor saves East Windsor woman from home

James Lemieux says he had to rush Rita Adams out of her house because not soon after the tree fell on the home flames were sparked.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — The wind caused multiple trees down to come crashing down onto property including two homes that cracked open Tuesday during the torrential downpour caused by hurricane Isaias

“I’m so in shock, you know,” said Rita Adams after her and car on South Main Street in East Windsor were buried under a tree from heavy winds causing untold damage to the home.

You could hear chainsaws going for hours after the winds caused other branches and trees to fall on property and vehicles in the trailer complex where Adams lives.

Just about a mile or so over on Pleasant Street in East Windsor another home suffering the same fate as Adams’ home.

A tree split the Pleasant St. home into two, but the family is safe according to the father who saif the tree on their property came crashing down into his sons bedroom.

Everyone FOX61 spoke to says the damage was hard to process.

“My heart is cracked with the wind blowing so hard looking at the tree then my neighbor run out there and tell me to get out,” said Adams.

Rita telling FOX61 it was her neighbor, James Lemieux, who was the man that helped save her from being trapped in the home.

Lemieux says he had to rush Adams out of the house because not soon after the tree fell on the home flames were sparked.

“I immediately ran inside to see if she was OK but she was and then it caught fire so we so we had to get her out extremely quickly I was the one call 911 and they got down here quick and we got out quick... she’s OK,” said James Lemieux.

Officials say this is just one of many examples of storm damage across east Windsor, but in every case there were no injuries.

Chief James Barton from the Warehouse Fire District said, “Yeah this is a pretty significant storm we’ve had several potential injuries, but we haven’t had any injuries at this point we did have a couple of minor car accidents but there were no injuries there either.”

Neighbors of the South Main trailer complex say they will be taking care of one another.

“You have to stick together, you have to that is number one. If you’re not going to help your neighbors, you know and she’s elderly you have to look out for her you know her daughter just got home she has nobody here till we look out for her other than neighbors do you have to,” said Michelle Lemieux.

Adams says she does have family that will assist her at this time.

Power is still out in parts of East Windsor.