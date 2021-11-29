New assistance program available to help weatherize eligible low-income homes

The program saves families nearly $500 a year on heating costs.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Sen. Richard Blumenthal made his way to a Waterbury neighborhood on Monday to announce a new investment that could help low-income households cut down on heating costs this upcoming winter season.

Waterbury resident Malcolm Alsobrook said he is already feeling the impact of the cooler temps.

"My electric bill is out of sight,” he said. “I think I'm powering the factory.”

Alsobrook said he's been taking matters into his own hands by putting plastic on his windows and regulating temperatures as much as he can.

For people who are intimidated of weatherizing their own homes, Blumenthal said there's help available.

"Connecticut will be receiving millions of additional dollars to do weatherization," he said.

The Weatherization Assistance Program works to improve eligible low-income households' insulation and energy efficiency.

"Weatherization costs are investments that will ripple through the economy and help provide more jobs as well as safety," stressed Blumenthal.

The program saves families nearly $500 a year on heating costs.

That amount is a huge benefit to folks like Daisy Blash, who got new insulation, sealing, and more.

"I love to be warm and I like to be comfortable," said Blash. "And this is what it's all about. And so, I appreciate everything that everybody do for me."

