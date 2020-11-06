State officials to break ground at new Boys & Girls Club of Hartford Thursday

Officials say the new club will be erected in Hartford’s South End behind Burr School on Ledyard Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A socially-distanced groundbreaking will be held Thursday at the future site of a new Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford.

Officials say the new club will be erected in Hartford’s South End.

That site will be behind Burr School at 129 Ledyard Street.

Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Mayor Luke Bronin will be joined by BGCH and Hartford city officials for the announcement.

The groundbreaking event will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford was founded in 1860 and is the original and oldest BGC in the nation.

The club is dedicated to building the values, character and skills young people need to succeed in the 21st Century.

Its programs touch the lives of nearly 1 in every 3 children in Hartford Public Schools and provide families with convenient, safe neighborhood-based services at three full-service clubs in Hartford as well as four public school-based sites in Hartford and Bloomfield.