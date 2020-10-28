New Britain announces car burglary task force

Officials said there were 64 motor vehicle break-ins reported in August, 68 in September, and 43 in October.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain officials announced Wednesday they will be creating a task force to address the problem of car burglaries thefts that have plagued the state over the past few years.

Mayor Erin Stewart and New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute said the task force will be dedicated to cracking down on car break-in burglaries in the city. "The task force is made up of over 20 officers, detectives, and police department supervisors. The task force is aimed at car break-in burglaries, not car thefts," said officials in a statement.

“The numbers don’t lie,” said Stewart. “We have seen an increase in larcenies from motor vehicles this year; everyone is talking about it in every neighborhood. The time to act is now, and we are committed to allocating additional resources to addressing this problem.”

Officials said there were 64 motor vehicle break-ins reported in August, 68 in September, and 43 in October.

This activity is not limited to New Britain. Surrounding towns throughout central Connecticut have expressed similar upticks in this kind of criminal activity as well.