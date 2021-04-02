New Britain announces recruitment drive aimed at increasing minority public safety employment opportunities

Thursday morning, Mayor Erin Stewart will join New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute, New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz and New Britain EMS Chief Bruce Baxter announced the City of New Britain Resident and Minority Public Safety Recruitment Drive. The recruitment drive will start Monday February 15th at 10:00 a.m. in the New Britain Police Department Community Room. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The purpose of this recruitment drive is to provide all current residents of the City of New Britain as well as any minority individuals from within or outside the community who are interested in joining the New Britain Police, Fire, or EMS Departments with the tools and resources they need to successfully navigate the recruitment process. This event is part of a broader, ongoing effort to adhere to the principles outlined within the City’s newly updated Affirmative Action Plan. Attendees will be able to network with representatives from each department, tour non-sensitive areas of the police station, take a practice written exam, and complete a practice physical exam in Willow Brook Park depending on the weather.