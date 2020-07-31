Presidential Pop 2020; A Taste for the Election Season in New Britain

Biden Berry or Trump Tonic? Avery's is at it again.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The tradition continues at Avery’s Soda in New Britain. At the 116-year-old soda company, they have released their latest labels and Presidential Pop is about to hit the store shelves. For 2020, “Trump Tonic” returns, going up against “Biden Berry”. Rob Metz, who has owned Avery’s for over 20 years said of his soda creations, “hopefully they are a bit of a distraction from all the other pandemic stuff going on.”

Trump Tonic is a red grape-flavored soda, “Make America Grape,” Metz laughed, and Biden Berry is a mixed berry flavor, “affectionately mixed-up berry,” added Metz. Avery’s plans to sell thousands of the bottles as the election nears in November. “The demand is already crazy,” Metz said. “We ship all over the country and there are people that collect these specialty flavors that we make.” After getting ready to run a few hundred bottles of Biden Berry down the 60-year-old bottling machine at Avery’s Metz added, “we want people to smile, no matter who wins, this is a sweet proposition either way.”