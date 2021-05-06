Car slams into New Britain barbershop

The crash on West Main Street left extensive damage.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A business on West Main Street in New Britain has a lot of cleaning up to do after a car crashed into it this morning.

People living on the floor above said they woke up to the alarm going off around 1:20 a.m. A car had crashed through the front of Blade Masters, a barbershop.

According to police, the woman behind the wheel was arrested on drunk driving charges and was later released. The woman then showed back up a short time later and caused a disturbance, police said.

No injuries were reported at this time.

While the damage is extensive, owner of Blade Masters, Travis Mims, said he's going to keep the "positive path".

"I've been through this pandemic and I survived it already, and the one thing I can say is if you fall then fall on your back. If you can look up, you can get up," said Mims.

Mims' business provides free haircuts for children and the homeless at the YMCA.

But Mims is looking to add to his title of 'blade master'.

Broom Master!

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.