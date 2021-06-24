State police seek public's help to identify theft suspect

Police said the man broke into two trucks and a storage unit, stealing lawn equipment and tools.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — State police are looking to identify a man they said stole items out of two trucks and a storage unit.

Around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was captured on surveillance entering the New Britain Fast Track station off of Main Street.

Police said the man broke into two trucks and a storage unit, stealing lawn equipment and tools.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male around 5 feet 8 inches, wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect involved is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000 in reference to case number: 2100241792. As always, calls can be made anonymously.

